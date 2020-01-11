Sign up
Photo 377
Games galore
For days now, we’re bringing boxes and bags full of redundant stuff to the thriftstore and today we did not only drop off but went inside to see what they were selling ☺️
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
11th January 2020 10:15am
Tags
games
Mira
Nice colors!
January 11th, 2020
