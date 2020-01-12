Sign up
Photo 378
Cheering me up ☺️
I only seem to have time to take shots straight out of my phone ....
The weather continuers to be grey, cold & wet but these roses are defenitely cheering me up.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful roses.
January 12th, 2020
