Previous
Next
Photo 380
Waiting
We had to wait for an hour or so, yesterday to hear the results of the graduation and I wandered around the lounge / study area. Truly impressed what a cheerful and creative space, you can create with a modest budget.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
3
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
729
photos
99
followers
81
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
13th January 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lounge
,
area
,
tu
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is splendid! Wonderful colours!
January 14th, 2020
Mel
ace
That wall is awesome :)
January 14th, 2020
Peter H
ace
That's a nice shot.
January 14th, 2020
365 Project
