Waiting by momamo
Waiting

We had to wait for an hour or so, yesterday to hear the results of the graduation and I wandered around the lounge / study area. Truly impressed what a cheerful and creative space, you can create with a modest budget.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Monique

Issi Bannerman ace
That is splendid! Wonderful colours!
January 14th, 2020  
Mel ace
That wall is awesome :)
January 14th, 2020  
Peter H ace
That's a nice shot.
January 14th, 2020  
