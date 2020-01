Milkmaid

Delft’s most famous painter is Jan Vermeer, this statue is made after the well known painting “ the milkmaid” ( Rijksmuseum A’dam) by a contemporary artist ( Wim T. Schippers). Personally, I don’t care for it very much ; probably, because the monochrome, flat shaped concrete doesn’t compare to what the painting evokes ... It has been been moved 3 times throughout the city and in this setting, it has a kind of quiet charm, I think.