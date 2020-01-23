Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 389
Tulip
I like the pale pink of these tulips, it’s just a pity that tulips in januari have thin and fragile stems. I buy them anyway and put the ones that crack/ bend in little vases, which is cute too.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
23rd January 2020 3:58pm
Tags
flower
KV
It is lovely to see such beautiful flowers... love the pale shades of pink here and black background makes the subject stand out... nice! Fav
January 23rd, 2020
