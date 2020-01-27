Sign up
Photo 393
“Gateaux”
People were lining up for them in and outside the shop. Must have been really good pastry, they weren’t cheap ; € 5,80 a piece
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
742
photos
99
followers
81
following
107% complete
View this month »
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
25th January 2020 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pastry
Issi Bannerman
ace
They look beautiful.
January 27th, 2020
Wylie
ace
they do look gorgeous but a bit pricey to eat!
January 27th, 2020
