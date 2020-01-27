Previous
“Gateaux” by momamo
Photo 393

“Gateaux”

People were lining up for them in and outside the shop. Must have been really good pastry, they weren’t cheap ; € 5,80 a piece
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Monique

@momamo
Monique
Issi Bannerman ace
They look beautiful.
January 27th, 2020  
Wylie ace
they do look gorgeous but a bit pricey to eat!
January 27th, 2020  
