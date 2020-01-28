Sign up
Photo 394
Blues
I was surprised and charmes by the many blues in Lille 💙
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
1
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
743
photos
99
followers
81
following
107% complete
View this month »
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Tags
blues
,
lille
Diana
ace
Wonderful windows doors and shutters.
January 28th, 2020
