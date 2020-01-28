Previous
Blues by momamo
Photo 394

Blues

I was surprised and charmes by the many blues in Lille 💙
28th January 2020

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Diana ace
Wonderful windows doors and shutters.
January 28th, 2020  
