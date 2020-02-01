Sign up
Photo 398
B & W - 1
OK, first one ☺️ Lost my phojo a bit in January due to the arrival of air-and seafreight and settling in. But taking part of this challenge got me energized again. A bit anxious too because it is SO much out of my comfort zone...
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
for2020
Casablanca
ace
Lovely start! Enjoy the challenge. It isn't a medium I usually use either, so let's learn a bit this month and have some fun, eh?
February 1st, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely and I like both versions!
February 1st, 2020
Peter H
ace
A great start.
February 1st, 2020
