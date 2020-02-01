Previous
Next
B & W - 1 by momamo
Photo 398

B & W - 1

OK, first one ☺️ Lost my phojo a bit in January due to the arrival of air-and seafreight and settling in. But taking part of this challenge got me energized again. A bit anxious too because it is SO much out of my comfort zone...
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely start! Enjoy the challenge. It isn't a medium I usually use either, so let's learn a bit this month and have some fun, eh?
February 1st, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely and I like both versions!
February 1st, 2020  
Peter H ace
A great start.
February 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise