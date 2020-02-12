Previous
Next
Detail by momamo
Photo 409

Detail

Of a beautifully restored entrance gate of a former munition-depot that exploded in 1654 and set half the city of Delft in flames. For2020
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful architectural image and the shadow adds to it!
February 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise