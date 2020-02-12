Sign up
Of a beautifully restored entrance gate of a former munition-depot that exploded in 1654 and set half the city of Delft in flames. For2020
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
763
photos
101
followers
85
following
112% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
1st February 2020 4:42pm
Tags
for2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful architectural image and the shadow adds to it!
February 12th, 2020
