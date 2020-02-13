Previous
Thursday is market-day by momamo
Thursday is market-day

Weekly market at the central square, with the townhall at its back, built by Hendrik de Keyser in 1620. (The same architect also designed The Rijksmuseum and Central Station in Amsterdam.) for2020.
Monique

