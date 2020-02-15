Previous
Next
Delft by momamo
Photo 412

Delft

I love the centre of Delft during the week, not so much in the weekend ; three times the amount of people walking/biking there then. it’s a city that’s very popular for a day-visit.For 2020
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Nice city and image
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise