Stillife 4 by momamo
Stillife 4

Mom’s bracelet, inherited this piece 25 yrs ago, I could seldom wear it because I was afraid to take it abroad for fear of losing it. Now it is, like a lot of other things, around me to enjoy☺️For2020
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
