Stillife 6

The vase on the left is one of a set, found them in a small shop in the Malaysian part of Borneo and they are unusual because the spout is formed as the beak of a hornbill. The pot on the right is a Chinese one, also part of a set, called “Double Luck” and was the farewell present from the expatcommunity when we left Borneo. It’s a gift, usually given at a wedding, for luck. One of them broke when it was in the seafreight ...I don’t know what that says about my marriage ...😉 on the right there’s also a small tjik-tjak, made of copper, which frequented the walls of our house often, hunting for mosquitos and all of these objects are set on a Chinese laquered cabinet, purchased in Hongkong. for2020