Previous
Next
Stillife 6 by momamo
Photo 418

Stillife 6

The vase on the left is one of a set, found them in a small shop in the Malaysian part of Borneo and they are unusual because the spout is formed as the beak of a hornbill. The pot on the right is a Chinese one, also part of a set, called “Double Luck” and was the farewell present from the expatcommunity when we left Borneo. It’s a gift, usually given at a wedding, for luck. One of them broke when it was in the seafreight ...I don’t know what that says about my marriage ...😉 on the right there’s also a small tjik-tjak, made of copper, which frequented the walls of our house often, hunting for mosquitos and all of these objects are set on a Chinese laquered cabinet, purchased in Hongkong. for2020
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Katie
Lovely capture!
February 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise