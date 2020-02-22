Sign up
Photo 419
Stillife 7
The last of the stillife-series, I've enjoyed this part of the challenge very much ( you may be right, Etienne ; new vocation 😉). Old inherited bonbonniere on the left & new Delft Blue in the middle and right.for2020
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
776
photos
101
followers
80
following
114% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
19th February 2020 12:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2020
Peter H
ace
Very nice indeed.
February 22nd, 2020
bep
Mooi!
February 22nd, 2020
