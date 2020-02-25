Previous
Next
Water traffic by momamo
Photo 422

Water traffic

There’s quite some traffic on the canal that surrounds the inner city of Delft, boats that ship sand and stone, like this one, pleasure boats and a fair deal of canoos ( Delft has a lot of students, technical University)for2020
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter H ace
Wonderful shot.
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise