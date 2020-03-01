Sign up
Photo 427
Finished ☺️
I thoroughly enjoyed this month, more than 50 % of the shots I took were better in b&w than in colour, something I never expected to happen ! Thank you all for your encouraging comments this month 👍☺️
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
787
photos
101
followers
80
following
Louise
Well done on your calendar 👍!
March 1st, 2020
Brigette
ace
looks fabulous
March 1st, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is lovely and your flash of red stands out beautifully!
March 1st, 2020
