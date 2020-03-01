Previous
Next
Finished ☺️ by momamo
Photo 427

Finished ☺️

I thoroughly enjoyed this month, more than 50 % of the shots I took were better in b&w than in colour, something I never expected to happen ! Thank you all for your encouraging comments this month 👍☺️
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise
Well done on your calendar 👍!
March 1st, 2020  
Brigette ace
looks fabulous
March 1st, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is lovely and your flash of red stands out beautifully!
March 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise