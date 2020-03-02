Sign up
Photo 428
Assignment
Lesson 2 of the online photography course I started a few weeks ago 😉playing with dof
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
1
1
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
flower
Margo
ace
This is very nice FAV
March 2nd, 2020
