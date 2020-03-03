Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 429
B & W
Am seriously wowed by the month of b & w photography, I don’t know which shot I prefer most, yesterday’s colour or today’s b & w
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
792
photos
101
followers
80
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Latest from all albums
424
425
426
427
216
428
217
429
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
5th February 2020 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b
,
&
,
w
Issi Bannerman
ace
The details show up so nicely in black and white. I too have reverted to b&w for today's shot. I didn't miss colour much at all last month.
March 3rd, 2020
Brigette
ace
I like the B&W
Better capture of the form and ignores the background which in the colour version is fighting for attention
March 3rd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Ik ging echt kijken vanwege de vormen. Prachtige foto en pov!
March 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Better capture of the form and ignores the background which in the colour version is fighting for attention