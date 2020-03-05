Sign up
Photo 431
Presents
These chocolates are looking so cheerful ☺️ Packing the last presents in my suitcase.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
1
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
796
photos
101
followers
80
following
118% complete
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
216
428
217
429
218
430
219
431
iPhone 6s
4th March 2020 3:27pm
Tags
chocolate
,
eggs
Casablanca
ace
Looks delicious!
March 5th, 2020
