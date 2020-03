Boom boom boom

We had an interesting lecture on the history of guns followed by an instruction how to handle it. After that introduction, we shot with a glock, a beretta and a 22. I wasn’t very good at it, couldn’t finish my clip with the glock, too much power...but it was an experience ; off the bucket-list now. The name of the shooting range was G2G, Glory to God ; I guess this is Texas : the bible in one hand, the gun in the other ....