The end of a wonderful Canasta Réunion ☺️
Photo 442

The end of a wonderful Canasta Réunion ☺️

My Canadian friend left on saturday, my British, Scottish and Irish friend leave today and my two Texas friends will stay. My husband joined me and we’ll travel together through Texas together, if possible ...
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Monique

