Photo 459

Hi there...

We’ve seen lots of chipmunks, which are not so common in the Netherlands ; so every time we saw one, we were thrilled 😉
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Monique

Diana ace
A wonderful shot of it just hanging loose ;-)
April 2nd, 2020  
