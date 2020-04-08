Previous
Next
Knodding Donkeys by momamo
Photo 465

Knodding Donkeys

Driving from the southwest of Texas to the north, we saw thousands of beam pumps; even my husband ( and he ‘s an oil & gas guy) stated that he’d never seen so many before in a landscape and probably never will....
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise