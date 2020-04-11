Previous
Next
Big Texan Steak Ranch by momamo
Photo 468

Big Texan Steak Ranch

Usually this place is filled to the brim, when we visited ( already 3 weeks ago), there were 5 couples, sitting wide apart on the veranda eating fabulous take out and listening to country music ...
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Could only happen in Texas! Excellent.
April 11th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Very Texan, lucky you were still able to visit then.
April 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Great shot of this lovely decorated set of wheels.
April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise