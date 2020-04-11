Sign up
Photo 468
Big Texan Steak Ranch
Usually this place is filled to the brim, when we visited ( already 3 weeks ago), there were 5 couples, sitting wide apart on the veranda eating fabulous take out and listening to country music ...
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
891
photos
104
followers
80
following
128% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
24th March 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
Issi Bannerman
ace
Could only happen in Texas! Excellent.
April 11th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Very Texan, lucky you were still able to visit then.
April 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great shot of this lovely decorated set of wheels.
April 11th, 2020
