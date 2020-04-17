Sign up
Photo 474
Garden ornaments
With trimming back a bush, I found two ceramic birds I thought I lost ☺️ One of the rods upon which they are placed is bent but that can be fixed. Happy 👍
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
17th April 2020 3:49pm
Tags
garden
