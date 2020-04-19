Sign up
Photo 476
Dis —————tance
The new normal ; 1,5 mtr in between ....
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
909
photos
105
followers
82
following
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
19th April 2020 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delft
KV
ace
Wow... almost empty streets and very few bicycles.
April 19th, 2020
