“Hoogheemraadschap”, detail

Built in 1503 for a wealthy tax-collector/ merchant, it is the oldest building in Delft. In 1645 it became our Regional Water Management Centre and still is today. Their threefold purpose is 1) to make sure we have enough water 2) the water is clean 3) no flooding will happen. This organization exists from 1289 on and alll citizens pay an extra tax for it.