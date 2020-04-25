Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 482
Delft
Soooo quiet, I really like it , to be honest...it reminds me of the times when I was a child and very few people visited Delft ( or other places I guess).
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
921
photos
105
followers
82
following
132% complete
View this month »
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Latest from all albums
267
479
268
480
481
269
270
482
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
23rd April 2020 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delft
JackieR
ace
Fabulous leading line in the dark half to the bright right and centre
April 25th, 2020
Babs
ace
I like the quiet at the moment too even though it is a bit eerie on occasion.
April 25th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous. Lovely reflections.
April 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close