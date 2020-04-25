Previous
Delft by momamo
Photo 482

Delft

Soooo quiet, I really like it , to be honest...it reminds me of the times when I was a child and very few people visited Delft ( or other places I guess).
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
@momamo
JackieR ace
Fabulous leading line in the dark half to the bright right and centre
April 25th, 2020  
Babs ace
I like the quiet at the moment too even though it is a bit eerie on occasion.
April 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous. Lovely reflections.
April 25th, 2020  
