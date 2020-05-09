“An evening out “ in the house

Our son told us of a restaurant where we all have been before, doing very original take outs. We gave it a try and had a marvellous diner ! The theme this week was : Mexico. We got our 3- course meal with an instruction sheet, accompanying it. First ; a Mexican music playlist via I-tunes, which set the mood right away, then put on the little moustaches and we could try our liquid appetizer; a shot of orange/tomato juice with a bit of tabasco ( very refreshing). We started with a bowl of tasty corn -soup. We could have made an Mexican papermask ; the restaurant provided colouring sheets with a deathmask-image but we thought the mustaches were enough 😉We moved on to a wonderful chicken taco dish and then played a game, which made us blow Mexican songs on a little party trumpet, the other guessing from the list what the heck you were trying to convey : absolutely hilarious 😂we had such good laughs...and the dessert was a Mexican flan, accompanied by a beautifully flavoured chocolate drink. We ended the evening with one out of 10 film titles that were suggested ; Solteras ( Ready to mingle) with a bag of popcorn, which was also provided. This was quite an experience ! Can’t wait what the theme is for next week 👍

