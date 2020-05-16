South Africa at home

Another wonderful take out experience. We lived in West Africa( Gabon) for 4 yrs and while its nature impressed me, the cuisine never did. But this was SO different, peanut-soup, rooibos- alcohol free- cocktail, snacks ( dry meat & fried corn), mais- beignets, potato - curry, spicey vegetables, special rice, spicey roasted corn ( me) and ‘ veldhoen’ ( chic chicken for hubby), mango chutney, a Sweet okra dish, and for desert a Sweet milk based custard pie and a milky drink that had the ‘feel’ of a non-alcoholic Baileys. All of this, accompanied with a playlist of South African music . I love this restaurant for taking the time to create a wonderful evening home 💪 we had a very entertaining game, guessing South african expressions, I think we got 60% right ☺️ which made sense since there are similarities between our countries languages. We could have made our own bracelets bur we chose not to and give them too a niece lateron.