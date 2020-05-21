Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 508
Snow white
The official name of this beautiful rose, and such an appropriate one ; it covers an entire wall of my house and blooms until November....
21st May 2020
21st May 20
1
1
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
995
photos
111
followers
88
following
139% complete
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
189
506
295
190
507
296
191
508
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
14th May 2020 12:15pm
Tags
rose
,
theme-botanical
Jacqueline
ace
Prachtig!
May 21st, 2020
