Groningen by momamo
Groningen

Had to pick up something in the North of our country and had our first (outside) lunch on a terrace, bit cold but lovely 😊 Groningen has a charming, old historic centre but different in character from Delft
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Monique

Diana ace
Beautiful collage of these charming buildings.
June 12th, 2020  
Margo ace
Very interesting place
June 12th, 2020  
Ingrid
Leuke collage! Dat is een grote vogel naast de punt van het dak op de 3e foto..
June 12th, 2020  
