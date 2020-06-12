Sign up
Photo 530
Groningen
Had to pick up something in the North of our country and had our first (outside) lunch on a terrace, bit cold but lovely 😊 Groningen has a charming, old historic centre but different in character from Delft
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
groningen
Diana
ace
Beautiful collage of these charming buildings.
June 12th, 2020
Margo
ace
Very interesting place
June 12th, 2020
Ingrid
Leuke collage! Dat is een grote vogel naast de punt van het dak op de 3e foto..
June 12th, 2020
