Photo 533
Bye bye
Letting go of some heels because I can’t wear ‘em anymore ...
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
heels
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Nice composition.
June 15th, 2020
