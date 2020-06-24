Previous
Cow-tower bridge by momamo
Cow-tower bridge

In history, Delft had several farms and the cows were led to pasture every night outside the city walls; via the Cow-tower bridge (Koepoortbrug). Cow-skulls still adorn the modern bridge that replaced it.
Issi Bannerman ace
How interesting, and a cool capture too.
June 24th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Makes a great b&w image - fav
June 24th, 2020  
