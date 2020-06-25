Previous
Quiet spot by momamo
Quiet spot

Well, it is now 😉 Usually, one of the busiest spots in the historic centre of Delft ; it’s photogenic and one of the oldest houses in Delft. Shot at midday, so was a little harsh; applied a filter and am quite pleased with the result.
Monique

@momamo
Quiet and beautiful. Wonderful reflections!
June 25th, 2020  
