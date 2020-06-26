Sign up
Photo 544
My sour cherries
My brother likes to pick my tree and he gives me bottles of jam in return ☺️ I feel like I get the better end of the deal 😂
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1051
photos
111
followers
91
following
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
21st June 2020 11:58am
garden
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sounds like an excellent deal! Lovely capture.
June 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice crop!
June 26th, 2020
