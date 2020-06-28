Sign up
Photo 546
New Dawn
A light pink rose that thrives on the North side of the house
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
13th June 2020 2:23pm
Tags
flower
rose
