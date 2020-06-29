Sign up
Photo 547
Het Woudt
A little church-village in the South West of the Netherlands, which has its origins in the 13th century; the destination forour long, quiet bike ride last saturday.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1057
photos
111
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
27th June 2020 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
country
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed shot.
June 29th, 2020
Margo
ace
Lovely country scene
June 29th, 2020
