Hugo de Groot

The historic city Centre of Delft has a very popular statue of the Dutch lawyer and scholar/writer Hugo Grotius.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Pat Thacker
Great detail in this lovely statue. I like the seagull on his head.
July 1st, 2020  
Ingrid
Oh nu zie ik deze pas... Geweldig die meeuw :)
July 1st, 2020  
