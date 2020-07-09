Brugge

Spent 1 day and 1 night in a wonderful, quiet Brugge, Historic town in Belgium. The owner of the B&B said they are compensated by the government for the lack of business ( overseas tourists) and they were coping. They were allowed to open their doors half of June and their B&B was half filled since. The shops that cater to tourists are struggling though, they have to pay rents of 6 or 7.000 € / month in the city centre.... Canal boats were operating,with the condition of wearing a mask. We just strolled around at our leasure , it was a beautiful day ...