Photo 558
Celebrating
My favourite nephew turning 18; so proud of my sister, she did most of the upbringing on her own and he turned into such a wonderful young man ☺️
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
celebrating
