Previous
Next
Shrimp croquettes by momamo
Photo 561

Shrimp croquettes

Our favourite meal while in Belgium ☺️
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
I have to fav this, it just looks so yummy!
July 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise