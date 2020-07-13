Sign up
Photo 561
Shrimp croquettes
Our favourite meal while in Belgium ☺️
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
1
1
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1073
photos
110
followers
91
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
7th July 2020 1:48pm
Tags
shrimp
,
croquette
Wylie
ace
I have to fav this, it just looks so yummy!
July 13th, 2020
