Photo 566
Blijdorp, Rotterdam Zoo
VERY busy but very organized as well ; everyone keeping distance ...So, a good outing☺️
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1078
photos
110
followers
92
following
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
17th July 2020 2:33pm
giraffe
zoo
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of the two!
July 18th, 2020
365 Project
