Young turkey by momamo
Photo 573

Young turkey

In someone’s backyard during our biking trip last week
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Issi Bannerman ace
Great detail on this not so terribly handsome turkey!
July 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
seriously great detail
July 25th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous closeup and details.
July 25th, 2020  
