Photo 578
De Munt, Dordrecht
1366; Where coin was minted ...
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
dordrecht
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful and well build.
July 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a stunning pov, fabulous shot.
July 30th, 2020
