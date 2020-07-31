Previous
Tilted facade by momamo
Photo 579

Tilted facade

Typical Dutch building with a crane in the nook of the top floor; the only way to get large pieces of furniture into the house ( through the windows) since the staircases inside the house would be small and steep.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

