by momamo
Photo 581

I thought this was a lovely scene with the traditional boat lying in front and it was good tones the tourist boat was in operation again, although only half of the passengers were wearing masks; I would have thought this was public transport .....
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Ingrid
Tja, ik snap niet het mondkapjes-wel/niet/misschien-verhaal in Nederland niet helemaal... Het was even wennen, maar hier doet nu iedereen het gewoon (komt ook door de extreme boetes).
Wel weer een hele mooie typisch Nederlandse foto!
August 2nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
A beautiful 'almost normal' scene. I guess being out of doors makes the public transport aspect a little unusual.
August 2nd, 2020  
Carole G ace
Pretty scene, but not much social distancing on the tour boat
August 2nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Nice scene!
For the masks I think it’s going to take time to change our behavior...
August 2nd, 2020  
