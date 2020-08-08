Previous
Smoked trout by momamo
Photo 587

Smoked trout

My husband has got a new hobby ; smoking ....this was his first try with trout, itwas delicious and I think he has to repeat this many times 😉
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Mariana Visser
great photo, sure you are going to enjoy this a lot
August 8th, 2020  
haskar ace
I love smoked fish - especially cold-smoked fish. Great shot. Looks yummy.
August 8th, 2020  
Margo ace
It looks great. Well done husband!
August 8th, 2020  
Lil H ace
Love fish. Yum!
August 8th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Haha smoking fish is not bad for health. My son in law has a knack for cooking on his bbq grill, the results are always delicious. Lovely photo and the trout looks very delicious.
August 8th, 2020  
