Photo 587
Smoked trout
My husband has got a new hobby ; smoking ....this was his first try with trout, itwas delicious and I think he has to repeat this many times 😉
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1103
photos
111
followers
93
following
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
7th August 2020 6:20pm
trout
smoking
Mariana Visser
great photo, sure you are going to enjoy this a lot
August 8th, 2020
haskar
ace
I love smoked fish - especially cold-smoked fish. Great shot. Looks yummy.
August 8th, 2020
Margo
ace
It looks great. Well done husband!
August 8th, 2020
Lil H
ace
Love fish. Yum!
August 8th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Haha smoking fish is not bad for health. My son in law has a knack for cooking on his bbq grill, the results are always delicious. Lovely photo and the trout looks very delicious.
August 8th, 2020
