Photo 588
Grandkitten
She’s almost 1 yr old and very hot at the moment ...(33 degrees)
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1104
photos
111
followers
93
following
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
12th July 2020 6:29pm
Tags
cat
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Such a beautiful kitty, that face
August 9th, 2020
Babs
ace
So cute.
August 9th, 2020
Mave
Had to fav this one. I used to have a cat who looked a lot like yours. Lost her a few years ago, but not forgotten.
August 9th, 2020
365 Project
