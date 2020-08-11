Sign up
Photo 590
Pink ones
Most of the waterlilies in the canals are white, so these were a pleasant surprise...
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
12th July 2020 1:45pm
waterlily
Lil H
ace
Beautiful flowers!
August 11th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how fantastic!
August 11th, 2020
